The Most Expensive Home Available in Casper Not on the Mountain

If you're looking for the most expensive home in Casper, but don't want to live on the mountain, I have the perfect solution for you.

Based on Zillow's price breakdown, this home at 1577 Elkhorn Valley Drive in Casper is the most expensive home currently available that isn't located on Casper Mountain.

The physical stats of this home are jaw-dropping. It's a 5-bed, 5-bath home spanning over 9,300 square feet. Here's a snippet of how part of the home is described:

The main floor also features a spacious formal dining room, trophy room, office that could be a bedroom, a second main bedroom, Master Suite with a fireplace, huge 5 piece bathroom and two walk-in closets.

They're not kidding, either. As you can see in the pics, any of the bathrooms could pass for a master bathroom in just about any other home.

What does a Casper home like this go for? Current asking price is $1.7 million. Yes, that's a lot of zeroes on the left side of the decimal point. But, if you want an estate that isn't on Casper Mountain, this is about as good as it gets.

