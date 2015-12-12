WATCH: The ‘Santa Shuffle’ Is The Next Big Christmas Hit

It's nearly impossible to have Christmas without Santa Claus. Maybe that's why jolly 'ole Saint Nick has decided to get with the times by adding his very own dance step into the holiday mix!

The big man has enlisted the help of his only disc jockey-ing elf, DJ Mistletoe Luv. The two yuletide musicians have created the Santa Shuffle. It's the super easy-to-do dance that's sure to lighten up any occasion. The chorus pretty much gives you the instructions, so you should have it down in no time. If you've ever done the Cupid Shuffle, the Hustle, or the Nae Nae... you can get your Santa Shuffle on!

