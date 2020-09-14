The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now Over $1.6 Million
Your next to shot to become a millionaire is happening today. The WyoLotto's Wyoming-exclusive game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated jackpot of 1.61 million dollars.
The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:
THIS is something you don’t want to miss! 😱
Although no one hit the jackpot last Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:
- 17 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
- 509 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
- 6214 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers
The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 5, 24, 39, 42, 44.
The next drawing is today (Monday, September 14th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.
