The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now Over 1 Million Dollars

This is your chance to become an official millionaire. The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw jackpot is now estimated at $1,010,000.

The next drawing is Thursday, August 6th, 2020, at 2:00 pm Mountain Standard Time. The winning numbers from Monday, August 3rd, 2020 were 1, 7, 28, 39 and 40.

Th Wyoming Lottery is also offering a pretty unique BOGO throughout the month of August. According the official WyoLotto website, Powerball tickets are buy one get one free every Saturday this month, between the hours of noon and 3:00 pm.