The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is The 2nd Highest Ever

The WyoLotto's Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw now has the 2nd highest jackpot in it's history. The estimated payout is now $1.89 million.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

This is stacking up to be one historic week! Tell your neighhhbor and giddy up to the nearest retailer to be apart of history!!

Although no one hit the jackpot on last Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

16 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

609 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

8040 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 3, 20, 29, 31, 32.

The next drawing is Monday, September 28th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.