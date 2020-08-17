The Wyolotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Keeps Climbing

The Wyolotto's Cowboy Draw keeps rising. After no winner last week, the jackpot is now estimated jackpot at $1,165,000.

The official Wyoming Lottery Twitter feed posted an interesting photo along with the message:

Well you heard it straight from the horse’s mouth! Next drawing is Monday at 2 pm. #cowboydraw #wyoming

The next drawing is Monday, August 17th, 2020, at 2:00 pm Mountain Standard Time. The winning numbers from Thursday, August 13th, 2020 were 15, 21, 25, 41 and 43.

Although no one hit the jackpot last week, there were seventeen $1,000 winners from all across the state.