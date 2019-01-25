These Are The Restaurants That Casperites Said They Miss Most
One thing all Casperites can agree on is that we've had some pretty awesome places to get good food over the years. While we may have different favorites, there are some restaurants of yesteryear that we really miss, both fast food and sit-down style restaurants.
We took to our social media pages to find out which ones you missed the most. Some of these have been gone a long time (over 20 years), while others were recent closings.
Here are your favorites (in no order):
- Poor Boys
- South Sea
- Hot Dog On A Stick
- Popeyes
- 1 Potato 2
- Dorn's Fireside
- Roberto's
- El Jarro's
- Dragon Wall
- Famous Dave's
- Sand Bar
- The World Famous Wonder Bar
- Western Grill
- Godfather's Pizza
- Hometown Buffet
- Golden Corral
- Giansanti's Pizza
- Botticelli's
- Gillian Gardens
- Platte River
- Shifter's
- Chesapeake Bay Bagel Shop
- Daddy O's Pizza
- Applebee's
- King's Table
- Shakey's Pizza
- TCBY
- On The Border
- Peking Chinese restaurant
- A&W
- Chicken Coop
- The Red Barn
- Rex's In and Out
- Dori Lou's
- Casper Cake and Doughnuts
- Fajita Cantina
- Gigi's