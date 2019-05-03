These are the Top Airlines for Your Upcoming Summer Travel Plans

Booking your summer travel? You might want to start here.

Summer is right around the corner, so where are we going? I'm assuming many people will be traveling during those summer months or even during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. While travel can be exciting, it can also be a little stressful.

Especially if you choose the wrong airline.

Recently, WalletHub put together a list of the best airlines. They looked specifically at what matter to those who travel. Factors like cancellations, delays, luggage misplacement, arrival times, and even in-flight comfort. The financial site examined nine of the largest airlines in the U.S., as well as three regional carriers.

Here's how they rank:

1. Alaska Airlines

2. Delta Air Lines

3. Skywest Airlines

4. Spirit Airlines

5. ExpressJet Airlines

6. Hawaiian Airlines

7. United Airlines

8. JetBlue Airways

9. Southwest Airlines

10. American Airlines

11. Envoy Air

12. Frontier Airlines