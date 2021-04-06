These Wyoming Bison Are All Of Us Now That Spring Is Finally Here

When Spring finally comes to Wyoming after 9 looonnnnggg months of winter we all go a little crazy.

This last weekend temps reached the 70's across the state, and while we may still have a few snowstorms headed our way, I feel comfortable saying that Spring IS really here.

There is a certain joy that happens when you step outside and finally hear the Meadow Larks singing and feel that Spring sun shining down on you.

Yes, we still need a coat in the morning, but by lunchtime, it's shorts and t-shirt weather.

My kids spent the entire weekend running around outside barefoot and jumping on the trampoline.

So, when I came across this video of a herd of Bison frolicking and enjoying the Wyoming spring outside of Jackson, I couldn't help but smile.

How fun was that to watch?

I don't think that Bison can actually "skip" but I did see a few that sure looked like they were trying.

And did you see a few of the younger males play charging and fighting with each other?

You can tell they are feeling feisty and ready to have some fun.

So, follow their example and get outside and soak up some this Spring sun...just don't forget to put on some sunscreen.