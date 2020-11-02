This 2,900 Acre Montana Cattle Ranch Is Absolutely Gorgeous

The JY Bagby Ranch is a working cattle ranch located in Southwest Montana.

I was sucked into checking this ranch out by the majestic entryway (it truly looks like it's right out of the Yellowstone TV series) and I stuck around for all the gorgeous views and the phenomenal house.

I didn't include all the pictures of this property.

There are several more shops and corral areas, as well as a closer look at the beautiful creek that runs through the property.

You can find the rest of the pictures by following this link.

And in case you're wondering, the cost for this property is just shy of $15 Million.