This Patriotic Western Road Sings “America the Beautiful” to You

File this one under "you can't make this kind of stuff up". It's a western highway that sings "America the Beautiful" to you when you drive over it.

I've seen this trending on Digg and Twitter. It's a stretch of highway near Albuquerque, New Mexico known as "The Singing Road". You really need to hear this to believe it.

In case you think I (or Massimo on Twitter) am making this up, The Singing Road has its own website and has been featured on Nat Geo.

The Singing Road isn't without controversy though. There was a report by KRQE a couple years ago that the road was out of tune now. Seriously.

Have you ever driven over The Singing Road? It's a part of the legendary Route 66. Perhaps a musical road trip is in order?