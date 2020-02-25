This Squirrel Is The Snow Removal Tool We All Need Right Now

February in Wyoming brings snow, snow and more snow.

Add to that ferocious winds that result in snowdrifts many feet deep, and you can see why Wyomingites are over winter at this point in the year.

Those of you that are beginning to grow weary of constantly clearing off sidewalks and driveways...I have the perfect snow removal tool for you.

Watch as this little squirrel, with seemingly little to no effort, takes care of the entire side of one house in a few seconds.

How cute is that?

I think you'll agree with me that this little guy (or girl) would be handy to have around.