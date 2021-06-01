Two Wyoming Cities Rank High on ‘2021 Best Places to Raise a Family’ List

Anyone that has spent real time in the Cowboy State can attest to this, but this is a great place to raise a family. It's safe, it's relatively quiet, and there's ton of outdoor activities, no matter the season, that's good ole family fun for all ages.

A new study conduct by WalletHub, now proves that Casper and Cheyenne are great places to raise children. Both cities scored well on their "2021 Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family" list. Cheyenne ranked 50th overall, with Casper coming in at the 70th spot. Out of the 180 U.S. cities that were compared, that puts the Wyoming cities in pretty good percentile, at way over the 50% positive mark.

Surprisingly, there were different key metrics for both cities attributing to our quality rankings. While Cheyenne ranked very well for affordability (50th), Casper ranked high in family fun (65th) and also education and child care (71st).

With these new weekly lists coming out showing exactly how awesome Wyoming is, our little secret, happy place could end up being overrun.