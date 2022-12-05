Two Wyoming Towns Land on the ‘2022’s Most Sinful Cities in America’ List

Apparently, Santa Claus is not the only one checking out who's been naughty or nice this year.

There's a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, which listed "2022’s Most Sinful Cities in America", and not one, but two Wyoming towns made the list.

Out of the over 180 cities that were ranked, both Cheyenne and Casper made the list, although Cheyenne notably was a lot more sinful according to the study. The state's capital came in at the 96th spot, while good ole Oil City ranked 123rd.



According to the study, WalletHub stated:

Luckily for the saints among us, all American sins are not created, or distributed, equally. In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 38 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Here are some of those key indicators and Casper's individual rankings:

Anger & Hatred - 75th

Jealousy - 181st

Excesses & Vices - 95th

Greed - 38th

Lust - 54th

Vanity - 150th

Laziness - 43rd

As you can clearly see, we're not all "saints", per se, but there are still a lot of areas for improvement.

