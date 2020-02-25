Watch 2 Snowmobiles Drive Straight into an Avalanche (and Live)

It was a bright, sunny day when two guys took their snowmobiles for a back-country adventure. Little did they know, they were driving straight into an avalanche. Fortunately, they lived to tell about it.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared this harrowing video on Facebook showing what happened.

As I said, a Fox News report said this avalanche encounter had a happy ending. The first snowmobile was able to drive above the collapsing snow. The second snowmobile was able to stay above the snow level once the avalanche had settled.

The same story said that two snow-bikers were killed on February 15 in an avalanche. It's that time of year when many seek solace in the beautiful back country areas, but these stories serve as a reminder that you can never be too careful if you adventure there.