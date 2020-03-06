Watch A 30-Year-Old Bald Eagle Fly to Freedom in Jackson

Nothing can make you feel more America than this. A 30-year-old bald eagle was released today and you can watch him fly to freedom.

The Teton Raptor Center shared this inspiring video on Facebook today.

According to their description, this eagle spent 6 weeks healing from a bad encounter with a window. Today was the result of their amazing care that the Teton Raptor Center provides.

This eagle is really an exceptional bird. If you check out the bald eagle Wikipedia page, you'll see that 20 to 30 years is the average age span for this species of eagle in the wild. Newsweek reported that the oldest eagle ever recorded was 38 years old.

The Teton Raptor Center is a highly recommended follow as they are world famous for saving eagles like this proud guy.