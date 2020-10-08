Watch a Bear Appear to Perform CPR on a “Bear-Proof” Trash Can

Humble Fire Rescue via Facebook

I've always known that bears are versatile creatures. They are adept climbers, can swim with no trouble and apparently are expert CPR instructors if a new video is to be believed.

This special bear moment was shared by Humble Fire Rescue. It's a bear appearing to attempt CPR on a garbage can. Seriously.

I have learned that this bear trash can moment was so famous that even TMZ shared a story about it.

I understand that this bear's real intention is to obtain whatever trash/food remnants are inside. It reminds me of a company that makes bear-proof trash cans and containers that has real bears test their products. ABC News even did a story on this interesting process.

