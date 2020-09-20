Watch a Bison Play With a Trampoline Like He Owns It

If you live in the west and you have a trampoline, you need to understand that you share it with nature. That includes a bison who played with a family's trampoline like he owned it.

Watch this big boy live his best life. At one point, it looks like he's gonna start jumping.

This video actually dates back to 2009. It's still shared like it's new practically every day, but it's not. Some of the YouTube comments are nearly as good as the video itself.

Callen4569 - What did the buffalo say to his son when he left for college? -Bison

Rasul - Lmao was I the only who thougt the Buffalo would be hopping on the trampoline?

Jessica McNichols - i love how he wags his tail, that's one happy buffalo

I agree, Jessica. We should all be as happy as this bison/buffalo.