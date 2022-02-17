Watch a Colorado Trooper Barely Miss Getting Clobbered by Vehicle

It started as a routine traffic stop. It ended with a Colorado highway patrolman narrowly missing a catastrophic crash.

Fox 31 out of Denver shared this terrifying close call today. This happened on I-25 based on their report.

According to the report, the driver the trooper had stopped suffered moderate injuries. The vehicle that careened into the back of the stopped vehicle only suffered minor injuries while one of their passengers had moderate injuries. It could have been so much worse.

The dashcam video was shared as a reminder of the move over laws that require drivers to move away and slow down from stopped vehicles on the interstate. There's no confirmation as to why the incoming vehicle didn't avoid the stopped car and the trooper's vehicle.

While this did result in a serious accident, it was only a few feet away from being really tragic.

