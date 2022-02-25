Watch a Natural Avalanche Roar Down a Colorado Mountain

Workers were clearing a Colorado highway when they realized they heard something from above. It was a wall of snow roaring down a nearby mountain so they grabbed their cameras.

Here's the backstory. Highway workers were working on clearing US550 in southwestern Colorado. Check out what was coming down the mountain behind them.

Get our free mobile app

Side note: Highway 550 in Colorado between Silverton and Durango is also known as the Million Dollar Highway. It's also known as one of the most dangerous roads in America. My family has driven it many times and the lack of guardrails for the steep drops is harrowing especially during the fall and winter months when you never know how slick the roads might be. Avalanches like this are also one of those natural things that can end your life quickly if you're at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Fortunately for these workers, the avalanche was nothing more than a scenic wall of snow they could capture neat video of. Many have not been so fortunate on this highway.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.