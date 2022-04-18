Watch a Rebellious Yellowstone Bison Walk Right thru Crime Tape

Note to police: if you put up crime tape, bison will completely ignore it as a new video share proves.

Get our free mobile app

The Terrace Grill was apparently the scene of a crime. Police had their tape up to protect the scene. A Yellowstone bison completely went right through it as Cindy Shaffer shared in a new video.

On her original Facebook share, Cindy got several angles of the bison being a bison including this one.

I looked up the restaurant and confirmed the Mammoth Terrace Grill is in Yellowstone. Based on Yellowstone National Parks, it looks like they're set to open for the season at the end of April. Hopefully, there are no bison on their menu...or else.

It's true. For bison, crime tape (and everything else you put in their way) is optional.

Cheyenne AIRBNB Already Has Astronomical Price For Cheyenne Frontier Days