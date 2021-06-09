Watch a Silly Yellowstone Grizzly and Cubs Snowball Down a Hill

You might be having a great day. I sure hope so, but I'm pretty sure you're not having as good a day as a Yellowstone grizzly and cubs who were recently spotted snowballing down a hill.

This new video share was captured on May 11, 2021 based on the video description. Here's a little snippet from the person who shot the video about what they witnessed:

While watching this energetic cub duo zipping around in the snow, chasing each other and wrestling, neither showing mercy to the other, we were gifted an amazing display of fun and games. While mom was grazing close to the road, the cubs were often chasing each other up the hillside and disappearing into the trees.

I've seen bears do a lot of things, but I can't recall a grizzly sow acting like a cub herself to entertain her little ones.

This Yellowstone bear moment wasn't as strange as I first thought. I did a search for "how playful are bears" and came across a Bear Smart article that confirms this playful roll down a snowy hill is very much a common bear thing:

Not unlike people, bears can be empathetic, fearful, joyful, playful, social and even altruistic. They’re all individuals and have unique personalities.

This bear mom definitely wins points for understanding the importance of having kids that are entertained. If you're a parent, you understand this struggle can be real.

