Watch a Wolf Chase an Elk into a Car in Yellowstone (Graphic)

Many visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park to see wildlife and nature. Sometimes wildlife and nature happen right in front of you or in this case behind. A driver shared graphic video showing an elk that was chased into a car by a black wolf.

This apparently just happened recently in Yellowstone as it's a brand new video share. Here's what the driver said about what they witnessed:

We were on a family drive in Yellowstone with my wife and our 4-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, and my sister. We had turned around and started to look for a place to have a picnic lunch, while my son tried 'calling buffalo' so we could see more.

As I was driving I noticed an elk run out behind us with a wolf right behind it. In the quick glance in my mirror I thought it all happened behind the white car behind me.

Get our free mobile app

NOTE: this is somewhat graphic video that does not end well for the elk. If it doesn't appear on your device, you can also view it on Rumble here.

While it does not appear to be a happy ending for the elk, the wolf seems like he's doing just fine. As for the driver, I would imagine the dent in the front right side of the car will be a hard one to explain to the insurance adjuster.

The Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado + Why They're Dangerous