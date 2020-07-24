Watch As Local Man Glides Over The Foothills Of Casper Mountain

If you asked someone to list all of the amazing outdoor activities available to those of us that live in Wyoming they would likely suggest hiking, skiing, kayaking, and mountain bike riding.

Activities that keep you fairly close to the ground.

But, one local man prefers to enjoy all that Wyoming has to offer from above.

Take a look at this video of Casper resident and pilot Kevin Christopherson filmed by local videographer Anthony Stengel of Stengal Media.

Hang Gliding is actually a relatively new sport that began to take off (pun intended) in the early 1980s.

According to Wikipedia,

Hang gliding is an air sport or recreational activity in which a pilot flies a light, non-motorized foot-launched heavier-than-air aircraft called a hang glider...Typically the pilot is in a harness suspended from the airframe, and controls the aircraft by shifting body weight in opposition to a control frame.

While Christopherson makes his flight look effortless, there are multiple factors that pilots must keep track of to ensure a safe flight, and lessons are highly recommended.

As someone who is afraid of heights, this particular outdoor activity is not on my bucket list, but I'd be willing to bet there are more than a few of you wondering if you could get a chance to give it a try.

If you're interested, I came across a company located in Jackson that offers Hang Gliding Tours so feel free to check them out.