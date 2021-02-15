WATCH: Baby Eating Chocolate For The First Time Is Pure Joy

It's a commonly known fact that humans love chocolate.

Yes, there are the occasional weirdos unique personalities that don't care for the taste, but there is a reason why the most popular candies in the US are almost all made with chocolate.

So, when Doc and I came across this video of a baby trying chocolate for the first time we couldn't help but laugh at her adorable reaction...and then watch it again and again.

Who can't relate to this?

I'm pretty sure that's exactly how I look when I open up the wrapper to my favorite candy bar.

I did notice how polite Sommer is.

My own kids would have grabbed the whole bowl and put their face in it to lick out the chocolate.

Part of the fun in parenting is the joy we get from seeing our kids experience the world for the first time.

This video is the perfect example of that.

