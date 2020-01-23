Watch: Black And White Time-Lapse Video Shows Wild Wyoming Storms

Am I the only one that feels like black and white images take what was already beautiful footage and turn it into some extraordinary?

In his most recent time-lapse video, "Reverent" Mike Olbinski showcases storms from across the United States.

In his description of the video, Olbinski talks about why he chose the title "Reverent"

These storms are powerful and deadly, and sometimes you are just staring out at them with this deep respect and admiration for what you are witnesses. Or perhaps, in my case, for the one who created it.

Take a moment to watch (and turn up the volume so you can hear the special music collaboration) and I think you'll agree that he picked the correct name.

Reverent (4K, 8K) from Mike Olbinski on Vimeo.

I am definitely going to be watching Oblinski to see what he creates next.