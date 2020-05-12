Our Casper Police Department have been diligent in their duties of keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this week is National Police Week, our men and women in blue took the time out to thank other front line workers in the sweetest way ever.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a heartfelt video, shot in the parking lot of the Casper Events Center, with a beautiful view of the Casper skyline in the background. The video has police cruisers parked in the shape of heart and included the following message:

National Police Week and Front Line Worker Thank You!

This year, we're celebrating National Police Week a little different by saying THANK YOU to all the other front line workers who have sacrificed so much during this difficult time. You all have amazed us with your dedication to our incredible community. We're so proud to serve the people of this city. We. LOVE. Casper. #bettertogether

This was truly an awesome way for local police force to share the love with others that carrying on the fight on the front lines of the pandemic.