WATCH: Casper’s Most Wanted – Freezin’ For A Reason

Everyone's favorite local policeman, Lt. Dan, is back with another episode of Casper's Most Wanted.

This week, other than just highlighting the three suspects, he enlists the help of Officer Dunick to implore residents to help the Casper Police Department team raise money for the Jackalope Jump. He even gave a pretty awesome incentive too!

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the video along with a message that read:

Check out Lieutenant Dan's latest list of wanted folks to learn why your Casper Police Officers will soon be freezin' for a reason. You can learn more and donate to Special Olympics Wyoming by visiting https://www.firstgiving.com/team/398864 Watch us freeeeze! Friday, February 21st, 5:00pm at the Casper Rec Center pool (1801 E 4th St) If you know the whereabouts of any of our featured wanted persons, please give us a call at 307-235-8278.

Although Lt. Dan stated at the beginning of the video he wasn't going to try to be funny, he still manages to succeed by stating it's cool if you want to call and snitch on any of the three wanted suspects.