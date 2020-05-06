WATCH: Cute Little Dog Adjusts Fan For Comfort

I am one of those weird people that has to sleep with a fan on year round. That's why I 100% relate to this dog.

The latest viral TikTok video was originally uploaded by @ptpetlove (and shared to Twitter via @RexChapman) and shows a small dog letting itself out of its cage, physical turn an oscillating fan towards said cage, and then get back in to a comfortable position for a nap. Chapman shared a hilarious, albeit fitting Nelly song lyric in the caption that read:

"It's getting hot in herre..."

While it's definitely the cutest thing I've ever seen a canine do before, as a man that's been sleeping with a fan on for as long as I can remember, I tip my hat to the sheer ingenuity of this. This dog is brilliant!