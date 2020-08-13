Watch Hero Police Officer Save Handicapped Man on Railroad Tracks
There have been plenty of stories about bad news involving police officers this year. This is the opposite of that. It's harrowing video showing a police officer that risked her life to save a handicapped man stuck on railroad tracks.
Be aware that this is very intense video. The Lodi Police Department shared this video showing a body cam of Officer Urrea who came upon a handicapped man in a wheelchair stuck on railroad tracks with a train bearing down on him. This is what happened.
The Lodi Police Department shared the details of this rescue on their Facebook page.
While the man suffered a leg injury, he's alive and that wouldn't be the case without the fast thinking and brave actions of this police officer. This is the type of law enforcement story I can never hear enough.