Watch: Horse And Young Rider Attacked By Wild Boar

In the southern United States, Wild Boars are becoming a major issue.

According to this article in the New York Times,

Feral pigs are widely considered to be the most destructive invasive species in the United States. They can do remarkable damage to the ecosystem, wrecking crops and hunting animals like birds and amphibians to near extinction.

Earlier this year a 59-year-old Texas woman's death was officially caused by a Wild Boar attack.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wild Boars are also known to attack and kill horses, and you can find multiple articles and videos online showing how vicious these animals can be.

So, when I came across this video of a young rider and his horse where a Wild Boar is attacking the horse I found myself holding my breath.

Just like the mom in the video, I was concerned more for the little Cowboy than the horse.

Rick is one hundred percent correct when he says he has "a secret weapon".

The horse isn't going to let that Wild Boar cause him any harm. Not only is he biting him, but he doesn't back off when the Wild Boar tries to retreat and instead goes after him some more just to prove a point.

I hope when they got back to the barn that horse got some extra brushing and grain as a way to say thank you.