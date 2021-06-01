WATCH: Impressive Cloud To Cloud Lightning In Northern Wyoming

Obviously, we aren't supposed to have favorites here, but I feel comfortable saying that anytime I go to check out Carol's blog RedDirtInMySoul.com I find something fascinating.

The same goes for her social media feed.

Carol is a centennial rancher (that means that her ranch has been in the same family for 100 years) outside of Ten Sleep, Wyoming.

She blogs about her life as a ranch wife and shares phenomenal pictures of the day-to-day happenings at her place.

This includes amazing videos and pictures of local wildlife.

You may recall hearing about her in this post about three young Mountian Lions hanging out on her road a few months ago.

Springtime in Wyoming means lots of storms, especially up in the mountains.

Most people around here tend to head outside to watch them as they come rolling in across the wide Western skies.

This is exactly what Carol did in this recent video she shared of cloud to cloud lightning.

Wasn't that amazing?

It was beautiful to watch but I have to admit it did make this rural living mama a bit nervous.

After all, here in Wyoming, we know that a beautiful lightning storm can easily turn into a tragic grass fire.

Go check out Carol for more great videos of ranch life in Wyoming, you won't regret it.