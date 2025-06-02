WATCH: Instagram Foodie Tries a Wyoming Favorite for the First Time

Lowkey, I consider myself a bit of foodie, but not as much as some of the YouTubers and Instagramers that make a living that way.

One of my favorites is a guy from Ohio, Stefan Johnson, who's a bit of a savant. He's an actor, cook, voice actor, media personality, funnyman and a foodie.

Recently, I watched one of his latest videos, were he was asked to try a Wyoming favorite: chili and cinnamon rolls.

As someone that grew up in Michigan, the chili and cinnamon rolls combo was new to me too. I thought it sounded weird and honestly unappetizing... and then I actually tried it! Stefan's reaction pretty much mirrored mine.

There's a relatively new term for people that eat a lot (see also: big 'uns), and that term is big back. Stefan has found a lot of different colorful ways to say it over the course of his videos and all of them make me smile (probably because I consider myself to be a "big backean").

Stefan also brought up a very good point. I've heard a lot of people say chili and cinnamon rolls is a midwestern thing, but I lived in Michigan and Missouri for a combined total of twenty plus years, and I don't remember it being a thing in either state (or the surrounding ones either). It wasn't until I moved back to the Mountain States where it became popular.

I also have to give Stefan props, because he travels to other places and tries different foods, but he's honest. He'll tell you his straight up, unfiltered opinion if he thinks something is trash. I appreciate that.

