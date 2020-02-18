Watch Jackson, Wyoming Police Get a Deer Off of a Roof

Have we told you the one about the Jackson, Wyoming deer on a roof? This really happened and it fortunately had a happy ending.

The Jackson Police Department shared this special moment from this past weekend on Facebook. They received a report of a deer that had somehow ended up on top of a roof. Then, this happened.

Officer Gerlach did his best Roy Rogers impersonation by trying to lasso the frightened deer. The deer decided to take things into her own...um...hooves and jumped off the roof before the officer could help himself.

The good news is according to their Facebook status neither deer nor officer nor tin roof were harmed during the making of this video. We love happy endings.