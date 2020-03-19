WATCH: Man Uses Drone To Walk Dog During Quarantine

The coronavirus has affected the world in many different ways, including even the most mundane day-to-day tasks. Case in point, a man found a way to walk his dog without ever leaving his home.

The official ABC News Facebook page shared the short video along with a message that read:

Drone walks dog amid coronavirus lockdown in Cyprus
DRONE WALKS DOG: Amid a government-mandated lockdown due to coronavirus in Cyprus, one man found a clever way to walk his dog, Oliver, while adhering to safety measures.

Modern problems need modern solutions. Well played, sir.

