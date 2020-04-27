WATCH: Missing Physical Contact? Make A Virtual Friend

@alispagnola via Twitter

One of the worst thing about social distancing is not being able to interact with friends and family, but one enterprising individual may have found a loophole.

YouTube star, musician and all around super social media personality, Ali Spagnola, recently shared a short, 15-second video of her building a virtual presence device of her mother, just so she could give her a digital hug.

There is no other way to describe this except truly genius!

