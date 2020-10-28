WATCH: TikTok & YouTube Star ‘Bryce Hall’ Visits Wyoming [NSFW]

*Be aware: the language in this video is very explicit and may not be suitable for young viewers or watching at work*

There have been a lot of celebrities that have made their way to Wonderful Wyoming this year, even amongst a global pandemic. Some now call the Cowboy State home permanently (like Kanye West and Nikki Sixx). Others are part timers (like Jeffrey Starr). Some of their names are less known, but they are still living their mark. Thus is the case with the young social media star, Bryce Hall.

Bryce Hall is 21-year-old YouTube star and TikTok personality with a very big following. Hall is also a member of Sway House, which is group of TikTok stars all living in a mansion in Los Angeles. He recently started Ani Energy, with friend and fellow TikTok personality, Josh Richards.

So why was Bryce in Wyoming? At about the 3:25 mark of the video (shown above), Hall declares that he will be traveling here. It's not until about another minute in that he explains that him and his team are in Cheyenne for the Independent National Convention, which was a 3-day event hosted by by cryptocurrency billionaire and presidential candidate, Brock Pierce.

It seems fitting that Hall would attend the event, since he's made the bulk of his two million dollar net worth online.