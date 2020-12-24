Watch Video of Leigh Creek Monument Overlooking Tensleep Canyon

There's new drone video of a memorial you don't hear much about unfortunately. It's the Leigh Creek Monument overlooking Tensleep Canyon.

Mike Decker recently shared this video on YouTube with help from his drone.

Ultimate Wyoming has some backstory about what this monument is all about:

Across the canyon, on the point, the Leigh Creek Monument topped with the cross was erected in 1889 in memory of an English nobleman who fell 200 feet to his death over the canyon wall, while in pursuit of mountain sheep.

It's an interesting history that isn't mentioned in the same breath as some of the more well-publicized tourist stops in Wyoming. It's understandable since a view of this moment isn't easily seen if you're not an avid rock climber.

This is yet another off-the-beaten path part of our state with unique stories that need to be told.