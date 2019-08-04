UPDATED: Evacuation Advisories in Jackson Area Lifted

UPDATE, 7:55 p.m.:

All evacuation orders and advisories have been lifted. Residents are free to return to their homes.

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:

The Wilcox Gallery, Flat Creek Motel and Gas station along with homes above the Flat Creek Motel and the Nichol Springs subdivision are all under an evacuation advisory. People in those areas should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Saddle Butte, Amangani Resort, Spring Creek Resort and the Elk View Terrace Area remain under an evacuation advisory.

Intermittent closures due to smoke on U.S. 89 from Jackson to Grand Teton National Park are possible. The highway as closed earlier but it has since reopened. Those traveling in the area are advised to expect delays and to use caution in the limited visibility and with emergency responders working the area.

Teton County Emergency Management has declared an evacuation order for residents north of Jackson due to a wildfire.

Anyone who lives on East Lucas Ridge Road is to evacuate immediately, the agency said Sunday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

The following areas near Jackson are under an evacuation advisory, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice and monitor Nixle, the area's emergency management notification system:

Saddle Butte

Amangani

Spring Creek Resort

Elk View Terrace

If you do not receive an evacuation order but feel your life is in danger, evacuate immediately.