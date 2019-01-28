UPDATE (3:11 p.m.)

Interstate 90 and U.S. 287/WY 789 have since reopened.

================================================================

Interstate 90 was closed both directions between Sheridan and Buffalo on Monday due to winter conditions.

According to WYDOT, the roadway was expected to reopen between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. That information was current as of 7:48 a.m.

WYDOT reminds drivers that parking on the roadway is prohibited and hinders efforts to reopen that stretch of I-90.

Road conditions elsewhere were hazardous Monday morning including I-25 north of Casper to Midwest, Highway 220 and Highway 487 with slick road surfaces and blowing snow.

U.S. 287/WY 789 was closed as well between Rawlins and Muddy Gap due to winter conditions. As of shortly before 7 a.m., WYDOT estimated the highway would reopen within 10-12 hours.

