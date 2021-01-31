WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Still On The Rise For 2021
The WyoLotto, Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw, has been on a constant rise since the beginning of the new year. The jackpot is now at an estimated $900,000!
The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a photo along with a caption that read:
We had $1,000 winners from Rock Springs, Casper, Gillette, Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Laramie and Guernsey so check those numbers and check out that jackpot 😍!
Although no one hit the jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:
- 9 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
- 284 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
- 4060 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers
The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 20, 28, 31, 41 and 42.
The next drawing is Monday, February 1st, 2021, at 2:00 pm.
The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.