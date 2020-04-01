COVID-19 has stopped a lot of things in the state, but WyoLotto winners is not one of them!

The official Wyoming Lottery Twitter feed posted earlier today (April 1st, 2020), that there was not one, but two $800 winners with Megamillions last night.

Congrats to both winners. It may not be the super big money, but during these current hard times, every dollar counts.

The WyoLotto HQ offices are currently closed until April 5th, 2020, but you can file a winners claim by visiting: https://wyolotto.com/win/prize-claim-form/.