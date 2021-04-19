Wyoming Cities Rank On Both Levels of the Scale for Racial Diversity

As Wyoming is the least populated state in the union, one of the things that we're not well known for is racial diversity. Maybe that's why a new online study showed some radically different rankings for a couple of Cowboy State cities.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, 501 of the largest cities in the America were ranked by 13 key metrics to find out the "Most Diverse Cities in the United States".

Of the eight Wyoming locations that made the least, they each ranked at 330 or lower, with a couple past the 430 ranking (Casper actually landed at 432nd). Jackson, with it's equally abysmal 344th ranking did mention to gain to big wins by landing very high on two key metrics:

Most Birthplace Diversity (1st place)

Most Income Diversity (2nd place)

Most Household-Type Diversity (2nd place)

Considering Jackson's celebrity popularity and upscale status, those stats shouldn't actually be that surprising.

The most disturbing portion of the study was finding out Gillette was ranked 497th overall, for Lowest Educational-Attainment Diversity.

As a minority myself, I have seen increased growth in racial diversity over the last near 20 years in both the Casper and Cheyenne areas. With that being said, we still have a long way to go.