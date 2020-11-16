Wyoming Is One of The Most Charitable States In The Country

This is awesome news, but should come to no surprise to residents who have lived here for awhile. Wyoming is one of the most charitable state in America.

According to a new study conducted by credit website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State ranked 13th overall in the country.

While Wyoming ranked right about the middle of the pack for volunteer rate and volunteer hours per capita (we ranked 23rd for both categories), we were in a 4-way tie for 1st place in percentage of donated income, along with Arkansas, Georgia and Utah. We also ranked 6th charities per capita and 17th in percentage of population who donated time.

It's worth noting that ranking 25th is average, so anything below that number is great. Considering Wyoming had five metrics under that point, we are well deserving in our ranking.

With charitable events like our upcoming annual Birds and Bucks Food Drive and Stuff The Van Toy Drive locally, it's no wonder we scored so high.