No Surprise, But Wyoming Is Still One of the Most Charitable States

Having lived in Wyoming now for almost two decades, one of the underlying laws of the land is how much we take care of our own.

Charity, whether giving or volunteering, is always a big deal among Wyomingites, so it's no surprise that the Cowboy State again finds itself near the top of the list for the Most "Charitable States for 2022".

A new study conducted by credit website, WalletHub, reveals that Wyoming has once again ranked in the top 15 most charitable states in the country. As a matter of fact, we ranked one higher than last year, putting us at the 12th spot overall.

In order to come up with a fair and accurate system to rank the most philanthropic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Volunteering & Service” and “Charitable Giving”. They then evaluated those dimensions using 19-key metrics. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

You can see how Wyoming ranked with some of those key metrics below:

5th – Charities per Capita

4th – % of Donated Income

17th – % of Population Who Donated Time

23rd – Volunteer Rate

23rd – Volunteer Hours per Capita

It's worth noting that the ranking of 25 is average, so anything below that number is great. With the Cowboy State having five metrics under that point (two of which were well under that point), we are definitely deserving of our ranking.

Our residents already know the the importance of looking after each other and we don't do it for the recognition. Charity is just in our blood. It's the cowboy way and that's how we do things.

