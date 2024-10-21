Wyoming Is One of the Safest States in the Country for 2024

The average Wyomingite knows that overall our beautiful states is one of the best places to live, but a new study also established that we are one of the safest states as well.

A study released this morning (Monday, October 21st, 2024), conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Safest States in America (2024)" and no surprise, but the Cowboy State ranked extremely high.

Overall, Wyoming was ranked 10th in the entire nation.

Most of our neighbors in the surrounding states (with the exception of Idaho), ranked considerably worse.

WalletHub gave some very insightful details into the study by stating:

With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. Americans have to worry about their financial safety as well, as the government continues to work on slowing down inflation. Certain states keep their residents safer than others. In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Here's how Wyoming ranked on some of those key metrics:

1st - Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

6th - Assaults per Capita

13th - Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

14th - Foreclosure Rate

15th - Personal & Residential Safety Rank

15th - Financial Safety Rank

21st - Road Safety Rank

21st - Workplace Safety Rank

21st - Emergency Preparedness Rank

30th - Job Security

Like most places, there are definitely some areas were we can approve, but landing in the top ten is pretty awesome.

