Wyoming is One of the States Recovering the Quickest from Unemployment Claims

The last year has been very hard on the working class, mostly due to how the COVID-19 effected the job market. Thankfully, the Cowboy State is on the mend at a much faster rate than the rest of America.

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming is ranked 2nd overall in the country on their States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

Wyoming's recovery rate ranking is so high thanks to three key metrics:

Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 14.77% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 43.35% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 6th biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 84.51% compared to the same week last year. This was the 9th biggest decrease in the U.S.

With everything that has happened to our economy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's great to see how quickly we are on the recovery climb as a whole.