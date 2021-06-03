Wyoming is One of the States Recovering the Quickest from Unemployment Claims
The last year has been very hard on the working class, mostly due to how the COVID-19 effected the job market. Thankfully, the Cowboy State is on the mend at a much faster rate than the rest of America.
According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming is ranked 2nd overall in the country on their States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.
Source: WalletHub
Wyoming's recovery rate ranking is so high thanks to three key metrics:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 14.77% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 43.35% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 6th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 84.51% compared to the same week last year. This was the 9th biggest decrease in the U.S.
With everything that has happened to our economy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's great to see how quickly we are on the recovery climb as a whole.