Wyoming Is One of the States With the Smallest Racial Wealth Gap

Wyoming is often referred to by its moniker, the Equality State, for being the first state to allow women to vote and also the first state to elect a female governor. That being said, it is not known for being the most ethnically diverse. There is good news however.

A new study conducted by, WalletHub, lists 2022's States with the Biggest and Smallest Wealth Gaps by Race/Ethnicity, and the Cowboy State scored surprisingly well. Overall, Wyoming ranked 44th, out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia. For study, the lower the ranking,

The study also shed some light on some very disturbing nationwide statistics. WalletHub stated:

Non-Hispanic white Americans have a median household wealth of $139,300, compared to $12,780 for black households and $19,990 for Hispanic households. Some key factors driving the racial wealth gap include unequal access to higher education and employment for minorities, as well as residential segregation that still persists.

Those are definitely some alarming numbers for the country overall. Here's to hoping that a major change is on the way and soon.

