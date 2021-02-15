Wyoming Is The ‘Least Sinful’ State In The Country and We’re Proud of It

Wyoming can rejoice at these findings. Compared to the rest of the America, the Cowboy State is the least sinful.

According to a new study conducted by credit website, WalletHub, each of the fifty states were ranked by:

Hate Crimes per capita

Excessive Drinking

Share of Smokers

Bullying Incidents

While shockingly, Missouri has the worst drug usage problem, it is no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling addicted (Las Vegas, anyone?).

While no doubt, our smaller population played into our rankings, there were other factors. Wyoming scored so well because we ranked very low overall on metrics like:

Anger & Hatred - 37th

Jealousy - 47th

Excesses & Vices - 42nd

Greed - 47th

Lust - 35th

Now you have something to brag to you big cities friends about. Well, maybe not brag... we don't want that added to our "sin" list. The one thing this study proves is Wyoming is definitely an awesome place to live.