Wyoming Lands in the Top 10 for ‘Best States for Summer Road Trips’
It is pretty safe to say that the majority of Wyoming residents know how awesome road trips are here, but a new study has confirmed it for the rest of the world (like it or not).
A brand new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips", and the Cowboy State ranked near the top. Overall, Wyoming ranked 10th in the entire country, beating out our neighbors in Colorado who came in at the 20th spot.
In regards to the metrics for the study, WalletHub stated:
To help travelers plan a fun and wallet-friendly road trip, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.
Here are some of those key metrics and how Wyoming ranked for each:
- 2nd – Lowest Price of Camping
- 12th – Safety
- 13th – Car Thefts per Capita
- 20th – Access to Scenic Byways
- 22nd – Activities
- 24th – Avg. Gas Prices
- 25th – Cost
- 29th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled
- 37th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
- 40th – Driving Laws Rating
- 46th – Number of Attractions
- 46th – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 50th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
The study clearly shows why Wyoming ranked so high, but one notable metric was "gas prices". While 24th is near the middle of the pack, that means even though petro prices are outrageous throughout the country, we're still slightly below the national average.
All in all, it's still awesome to see Wonderful Wyoming in the top ten.